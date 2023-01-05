Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 355,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 76,828 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $98,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,207.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 608,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,238,000 after purchasing an additional 562,229 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,657,000 after purchasing an additional 370,992 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 188.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 448,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,611,000 after purchasing an additional 293,194 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 2,675.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 214,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,862,000 after purchasing an additional 206,686 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 273,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,448,000 after purchasing an additional 180,593 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENPH stock opened at $251.64 on Thursday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $339.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 76.66%. The business had revenue of $634.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $302.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Enphase Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.83.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $7,465,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,379,176.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total value of $4,014,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,096. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $7,465,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,379,176.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,128 shares of company stock worth $63,385,815 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

