EOS Price Up 3.3% This Week (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. EOS has a market cap of $964.72 million and approximately $56.36 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EOS has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00005309 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007743 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00027323 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00004527 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004281 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00005019 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000994 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,079,011,588 coins and its circulating supply is 1,079,011,013 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

