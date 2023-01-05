EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Gap Down to $335.22

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $335.22, but opened at $322.37. EPAM Systems shares last traded at $321.52, with a volume of 562 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. Wolfe Research downgraded EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $419.00 to $414.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.87.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $339.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 8.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,114,000. American Trust raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 1,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

