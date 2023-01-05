Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Gap Down to $4.00

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.00, but opened at $3.84. Equinox Gold shares last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 17,399 shares.

EQX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.68.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $245.10 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 29.1% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 86,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 19,454 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 12.6% in the first quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 96,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 10,780 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 2.7% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 123,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 47.4% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 100,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 32,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 50.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,589,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,423,000 after buying an additional 1,533,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

