Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 5th (BGAOY, BLX, BOUYF, BTGOF, CLLNY, CM, COIHY, ECN, FCX, HESAY)

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, January 5th:

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €13.70 ($14.57) to €12.50 ($13.30). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price target boosted by CSFB from C$36.00 to C$38.50.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from €32.00 ($34.04) to €34.50 ($36.70). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 220 ($2.65) to GBX 230 ($2.77).

Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €53.00 ($56.38) to €58.00 ($61.70). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) was given a C$69.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from GBX 9,000 ($108.43) to GBX 8,800 ($106.02).

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$4.00.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $35.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from €1,525.00 ($1,622.34) to €1,574.00 ($1,674.47). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 206 ($2.48) to GBX 213 ($2.57).

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €4.20 ($4.47) to €4.40 ($4.68). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from €845.00 ($898.94) to €880.00 ($936.17). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from €265.00 ($281.91) to €264.00 ($280.85). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 674 to CHF 702. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from CHF 475 to CHF 500. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from €14.00 ($14.89) to €16.00 ($17.02). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $10.00.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €2.70 ($2.87) to €2.50 ($2.66). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €6.80 ($7.23) to €6.90 ($7.34). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from €40.00 ($42.55) to €35.00 ($37.23). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 110 ($1.33) to GBX 115 ($1.39).

