Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 5th (BGAOY, BLX, BOUYF, BTGOF, CLLNY, CM, COIHY, ECN, FCX, HESAY)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, January 5th:

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €13.70 ($14.57) to €12.50 ($13.30). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price target boosted by CSFB from C$36.00 to C$38.50.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)

had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from €32.00 ($34.04) to €34.50 ($36.70). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 220 ($2.65) to GBX 230 ($2.77).

Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €53.00 ($56.38) to €58.00 ($61.70). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) was given a C$69.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from GBX 9,000 ($108.43) to GBX 8,800 ($106.02).

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$4.00.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $35.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from €1,525.00 ($1,622.34) to €1,574.00 ($1,674.47). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 206 ($2.48) to GBX 213 ($2.57).

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €4.20 ($4.47) to €4.40 ($4.68). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from €845.00 ($898.94) to €880.00 ($936.17). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from €265.00 ($281.91) to €264.00 ($280.85). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 674 to CHF 702. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from CHF 475 to CHF 500. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from €14.00 ($14.89) to €16.00 ($17.02). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $10.00.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €2.70 ($2.87) to €2.50 ($2.66). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €6.80 ($7.23) to €6.90 ($7.34). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from €40.00 ($42.55) to €35.00 ($37.23). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 110 ($1.33) to GBX 115 ($1.39).

