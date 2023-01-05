Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Short Interest Down 9.5% in December

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the November 30th total of 4,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.82. 8,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.62. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $85.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.84.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.16 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 19.36%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 109.33%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

