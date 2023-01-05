Euro Coin (EUROC) One Day Volume Hits $861,221.53

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Euro Coin has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Euro Coin has a market cap of $26.66 million and approximately $861,221.53 worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Euro Coin token can currently be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00006269 BTC on exchanges.

Euro Coin Token Profile

Euro Coin’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 25,255,930 tokens. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circlepay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euro Coin’s official website is www.circle.com.

Buying and Selling Euro Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euro Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Euro Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

