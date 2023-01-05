Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Cut to “Underperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EEFT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $113.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $98.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $149.92. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.93 million. Equities analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 15,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total transaction of $1,409,970.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,467,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,907,860.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,818,000 after acquiring an additional 431,262 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,530,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,711,000 after buying an additional 358,911 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,122,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,029,000 after buying an additional 103,786 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,886,000 after buying an additional 261,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 899,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,449,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

