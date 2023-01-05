Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Trading Up 1.5 %

Evoke Pharma stock opened at $2.74 on Monday. Evoke Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $16.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.35.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 391.75% and a negative return on equity of 178.36%. The business had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

