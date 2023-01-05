Exchange Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,577,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 136,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 24.0% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 4,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Lam Research by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,154. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Summit Insights raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Lam Research to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.32.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $419.76. The stock had a trading volume of 11,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,794. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $440.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $431.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $730.75.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

