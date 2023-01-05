Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Sold by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 168,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.3% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 53,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 1.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

In other news, Director Ingrid Burton sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $183,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,995.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Extreme Networks news, Director Kathleen M. Holmgren acquired 5,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,043.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 201,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,263.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ingrid Burton sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $183,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,995.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,858 shares of company stock worth $829,528 in the last 90 days. 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extreme Networks stock opened at $18.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average of $14.75. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $21.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.91 and a beta of 2.10.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 69.86%. The firm had revenue of $297.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

