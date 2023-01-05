FIDELIS iM LLC Buys 850 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

FIDELIS iM LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 1.4% of FIDELIS iM LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. FIDELIS iM LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,814.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 69,771 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 79.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

SCHE opened at $24.57 on Thursday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $30.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average of $24.10.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

