Filecoin (FIL) Price Hits $3.32 on Exchanges

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for $3.32 or 0.00019687 BTC on major exchanges. Filecoin has a total market cap of $1.19 billion and approximately $101.66 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 359,805,544 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

