Financial Insights Inc. Grows Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Financial Insights Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $244.36 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $286.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.14 and a 200 day moving average of $240.74.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

