Financial Insights Inc. Invests $523,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of IEFA opened at $62.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.94. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

