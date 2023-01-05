Financial Insights Inc. Raises Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Financial Insights Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,923 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 3D L Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 56,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

DFAS stock opened at $51.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.07. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $61.14.

