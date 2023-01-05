Financial Insights Inc. Sells 250 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Financial Insights Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 211,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,559,000 after purchasing an additional 32,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $67.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.61. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $80.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

