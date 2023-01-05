Financial Insights Inc. Takes Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APH. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 10.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Amphenol by 6.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Amphenol by 3.8% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,903. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,316,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $77.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $87.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.55. The company has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on APH. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.