Floki Inu Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last Week (FLOKI)

Floki Inu (FLOKI) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 5th. Floki Inu has a market cap of $71.21 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Floki Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Floki Inu has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One Floki Inu token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Floki Inu alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 174.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.44 or 0.00442551 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.74 or 0.02204232 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,085.33 or 0.30234684 BTC.

About Floki Inu

Floki Inu’s genesis date was July 7th, 2021. Floki Inu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,060,943,334,243 tokens. The official website for Floki Inu is floki.com. Floki Inu’s official Twitter account is @realflokiinu and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Floki Inu is https://reddit.com/r/floki and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Floki Inu is realflokiinu.medium.com.

Floki Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Floki Inu protocol is a cross-chain community-driven token available on two blockchains: Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Floki Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Floki Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Floki Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Floki Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Floki Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.