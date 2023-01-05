Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Short Interest Update

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,040,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the November 30th total of 5,460,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $539,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 312,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $28.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. Flowers Foods has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $30.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.39.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 86.28%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

