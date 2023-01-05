Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Shares Up 1.2%

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 109.36 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 106.50 ($1.28). 35,635 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 19,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.25 ($1.27).

Flowtech Fluidpower Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £65.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,130.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 107.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 112.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Flowtech Fluidpower Company Profile

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates through Flowtech, Fluidpower Group Solutions, and Fluidpower Group Service segments.

