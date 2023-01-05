Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Wolfe Research

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wolfe Research from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Flywire from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Flywire from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Flywire from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Flywire from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Flywire from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.56.

Get Flywire alerts:

Flywire Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ FLYW opened at $24.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.89 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. Flywire has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $36.40.

Insider Activity at Flywire

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.94 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flywire will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $109,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,460.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Flywire news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $109,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,460.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Enrique T. Salem sold 96,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $1,971,749.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,645,388 shares in the company, valued at $238,846,907.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,827,962 shares of company stock worth $39,165,572. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,222 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,221,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,680,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,512,000 after purchasing an additional 624,918 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,308,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,694,000 after purchasing an additional 576,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 1,254.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,446 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flywire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.