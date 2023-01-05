Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Short Interest Update

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,820,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the November 30th total of 4,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Fortive from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.23.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $65.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.62. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $74.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 14.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,412.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Fortive by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.5% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 130,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 25.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.