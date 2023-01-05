Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,018 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 740.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 127,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,188,000 after buying an additional 34,289 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $80.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.52. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $76.95 and a 12 month high of $115.03.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.