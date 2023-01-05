Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $5.08 Million Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,691 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up 0.9% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned about 0.33% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $5,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth $115,192,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 426.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,576,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,842,000 after buying an additional 2,897,179 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth $51,379,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,138,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,372,000 after acquiring an additional 171,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 140.0% during the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,094,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,988,000 after acquiring an additional 638,424 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $22.48 on Thursday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $28.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.03.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.