Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $6.20 Million Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 876.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $6,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $76,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $49.84 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $54.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.46.

