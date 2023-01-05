Founders Financial Securities LLC Purchases 2,622 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,536 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 48.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,510,000 after buying an additional 5,007,342 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Walmart by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,908,117,000 after buying an additional 1,685,320 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 6,198.0% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,457,491 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $201,526,000 after buying an additional 1,434,349 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Walmart by 34.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after buying an additional 1,340,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Walmart by 60.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,381,078 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $503,508,000 after buying an additional 1,272,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.58.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart Price Performance

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $50,158,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 267,693,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,363,174,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $50,158,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 267,693,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,363,174,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,396,204.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,822,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $143.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.13. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

