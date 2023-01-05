Founders Financial Securities LLC Purchases 7,774 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,774 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 1.6% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $8,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,624,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 194.7% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $244.36 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $286.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.74.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

