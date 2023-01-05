Fractal Investments LLC Buys Shares of 5,000 HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DINO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.56.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $50.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.34. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $29.14 and a one year high of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 14.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $164,378.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,427.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $2,887,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,420,716.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $164,378.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,427.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,052,355 shares of company stock valued at $244,263,484. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.