Fractal Investments LLC Takes $205,000 Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in APA by 375.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in APA by 205.7% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in APA in the second quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in APA by 657.1% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in APA in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

APA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $42.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.78. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $27.98 and a twelve month high of $51.95.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. APA had a return on equity of 325.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.55%.

APA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on APA. Mizuho cut their price objective on APA from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on APA from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on APA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on APA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.82.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Further Reading

