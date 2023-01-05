Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) Price Down 1% Over Last 7 Days

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Frax Price Index Share token can currently be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00006065 BTC on popular exchanges. Frax Price Index Share has a market capitalization of $120.65 million and approximately $35,181.08 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Frax Price Index Share has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 174.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.88 or 0.00444891 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $374.93 or 0.02227471 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,116.04 or 0.30394541 BTC.

About Frax Price Index Share

Frax Price Index Share was first traded on March 28th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official website is app.frax.finance. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax Price Index Share

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

