Frax Share Price Up 14.7% This Week (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. In the last seven days, Frax Share has traded up 14.7% against the dollar. Frax Share has a total market cap of $363.10 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax Share token can currently be bought for $4.99 or 0.00029607 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Frax Share

Frax Share was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,822,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,738,198 tokens. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

