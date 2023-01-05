Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $11.70 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $14.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €23.00 ($24.47) to €17.10 ($18.19) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €40.00 ($42.55) to €36.00 ($38.30) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €24.00 ($25.53) to €22.00 ($23.40) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €34.00 ($36.17) to €33.00 ($35.11) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €57.95 ($61.65) to €51.80 ($55.11) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.96.

NYSE:FMS opened at $16.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.41. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $35.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 6.03%. Equities analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMS. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1,948.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 82.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 98.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 283.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. 5.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

