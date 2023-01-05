FTX Token (FTT) Reaches Market Cap of $314.97 Million

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. FTX Token has a total market cap of $314.97 million and $25.87 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token token can now be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00005685 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FTX Token has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar.

FTX Token Token Profile

FTX Token’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,112 tokens. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users.FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply.”

