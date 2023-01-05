Fuji Electric (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.50. Approximately 8,741 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 8,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.08.

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops power semiconductors and electronics solutions in Japan and internationally. It offers AC drives, motors, and servo systems; semiconductors and photoconductors; uninterruptible power systems, solar inverters, data centers, rectifiers, and formers; instrumentation products and sensors, and radiation monitoring systems; factory automation systems; and LV and MV distributions, motor controls, and energy, drive control, power, and power control equipment.

