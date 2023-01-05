Fuji Electric (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.50. Approximately 8,741 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 8,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.
Fuji Electric Trading Down 0.9 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.08.
About Fuji Electric
Fuji Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops power semiconductors and electronics solutions in Japan and internationally. It offers AC drives, motors, and servo systems; semiconductors and photoconductors; uninterruptible power systems, solar inverters, data centers, rectifiers, and formers; instrumentation products and sensors, and radiation monitoring systems; factory automation systems; and LV and MV distributions, motor controls, and energy, drive control, power, and power control equipment.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fuji Electric (FELTY)
- Tesla’s Road to Recovery is a Long, Promising One
- GameStop Stock Worth Considering for Another Run in 2023?
- Can Amazon Lead Consumer Stocks To A Big Rally In 2023?
- 3 Energy Stock Winners With More in the Tank
- GE HealthCare Technologies Soars As GE Legacy Business Plummets
Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.