Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF makes up 4.7% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPHD. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,891,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,973,000 after acquiring an additional 203,966 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,667,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,611,000 after acquiring an additional 416,416 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,509,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,273,000 after buying an additional 404,393 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 100.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,387,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,255,000 after purchasing an additional 694,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,323,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,436,000 after purchasing an additional 175,149 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPHD traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.15. The company had a trading volume of 623,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,941. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.58. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $49.61.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.