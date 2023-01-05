Future (LON:FUTR) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,525.09

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,525.09 ($18.37) and traded as low as GBX 1,284 ($15.47). Future shares last traded at GBX 1,334 ($16.07), with a volume of 354,525 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($30.12) price objective on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Future from GBX 2,852 ($34.36) to GBX 2,621 ($31.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Future from GBX 1,975 ($23.80) to GBX 1,850 ($22.29) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Future from GBX 3,250 ($39.16) to GBX 2,600 ($31.33) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,392.75 ($28.83).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,368.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,524.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,376.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be issued a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from Future’s previous dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Future’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.77%.

In other news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 8,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,264 ($15.23), for a total transaction of £105,569.28 ($127,191.90).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

