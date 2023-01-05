G999 (G999) Tops One Day Volume of $13,685.22

G999 (G999) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. During the last week, G999 has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and $13,685.22 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00070036 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00060143 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001097 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00009189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00022903 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003926 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000121 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

