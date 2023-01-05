Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.22

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.22 and traded as low as $43.95. Galapagos shares last traded at $44.35, with a volume of 104,799 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Galapagos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Galapagos from €50.00 ($53.19) to €40.00 ($42.55) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Galapagos from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Galapagos Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galapagos

Galapagos ( NASDAQ:GLPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $1.50. Galapagos had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $137.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.42 million. Equities analysts forecast that Galapagos NV will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 64.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,568,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,691 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Galapagos by 46.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,103,000 after purchasing an additional 164,912 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Galapagos by 6.9% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 510,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,494,000 after purchasing an additional 33,034 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP lifted its holdings in Galapagos by 9.8% in the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 405,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,269,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP lifted its holdings in Galapagos by 46.4% in the third quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 379,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,190,000 after purchasing an additional 120,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

About Galapagos

(Get Rating)

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.