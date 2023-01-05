Games Workshop Group (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF – Get Rating) were up 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $104.75 and last traded at $104.75. Approximately 236 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Games Workshop Group from GBX 9,700 ($116.87) to GBX 8,700 ($104.82) in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

Games Workshop Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.16 and a 200-day moving average of $82.63.

About Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy, an off shoot of Warhammer 40,000.

