GameStop (NYSE:GME) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

GameStop Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GME traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,937,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,041,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.52. GameStop has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $49.85.

Institutional Trading of GameStop

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 35.44% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that GameStop will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 304.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,163,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,235,000 after purchasing an additional 18,193,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GameStop by 306.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,957,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,653,000 after acquiring an additional 15,796,817 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in GameStop by 307.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,928,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228,654 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 301.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,190,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,587 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GameStop by 293.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 825,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,738,000 after purchasing an additional 615,617 shares in the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

