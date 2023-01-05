GameStop (NYSE:GME) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

GameStop (NYSE:GMEGet Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

GameStop Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GME traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,937,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,041,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.52. GameStop has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $49.85.

GameStop (NYSE:GMEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 35.44% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that GameStop will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GameStop

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 304.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,163,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,235,000 after purchasing an additional 18,193,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GameStop by 306.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,957,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,653,000 after acquiring an additional 15,796,817 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in GameStop by 307.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,928,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228,654 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 301.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,190,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,587 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GameStop by 293.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 825,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,738,000 after purchasing an additional 615,617 shares in the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameStop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Featured Articles

