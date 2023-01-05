Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.10

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and traded as low as $2.03. Gannett shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 1,016,722 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on GCI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Gannett from $1.70 to $2.10 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Gannett alerts:

Gannett Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

Insider Activity

Gannett ( NYSE:GCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Gannett had a positive return on equity of 15.14% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $717.90 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Laurence Tarica bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $225,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 753,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,799. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gannett

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Gannett by 47,426.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Gannett by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gannett in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Gannett in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gannett by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 24,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gannett Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 230 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.9 million and Sunday circulation of 2.2 million; 249 weekly print media with total circulation of approximately 1.4 million; and 292 locally-focused websites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.