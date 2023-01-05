GateToken Market Capitalization Hits $344.29 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. GateToken has a market cap of $344.29 million and approximately $320,883.03 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GateToken has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.18 or 0.00018907 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00012871 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00037685 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00039544 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005908 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00233572 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 3.22316957 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $346,701.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

