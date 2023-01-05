Gear4music (LON:G4M) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $108.20

Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 108.20 ($1.30) and traded as low as GBX 103.12 ($1.24). Gear4music shares last traded at GBX 106 ($1.28), with a volume of 42,185 shares traded.

Gear4music Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.76, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of £21.77 million and a P/E ratio of 1,730.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 108.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 133.34.

Get Gear4music alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gear4music news, insider Andrew Paul Wass purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £25,500 ($30,722.89).

Gear4music Company Profile

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides electric, acoustic, and bass guitars, and related accessories, such as guitar amplifiers and effects pedals; drums and percussion products consisting of electronic drums, acoustic drum kits, drum pads, hybrid drumming products, cymbals, snare drums, individual drums, and drum hardware and accessories, such as noise controllers, parts and spares, and drumsticks; and pianos and keyboards, such as digital, stage, hybrid, and grand pianos, as well as MIDI keyboards, synth key products, and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gear4music Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear4music and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.