Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) CEO N. V. Tyagarajan Sells 50,000 Shares

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $2,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,435,141.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Genpact Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of Genpact stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.70. 981,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $53.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24.
Genpact Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 28.09%.
A number of analysts recently commented on G shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.
Genpact Company Profile
Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.
