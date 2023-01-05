George N. Mattson Purchases 52,349 Shares of Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) Stock

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) Director George N. Mattson acquired 52,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.47 per share, with a total value of $24,604.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,604.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

XOS Stock Up 15.6 %

Shares of XOS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.67. 704,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,727. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.31. The company has a market cap of $113.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.19. Xos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get XOS alerts:

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). XOS had a negative return on equity of 55.05% and a negative net margin of 136.53%. The company had revenue of $11.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 million. Research analysts expect that Xos, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XOS shares. Northland Securities reduced their target price on XOS to $2.40 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on XOS to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on XOS from $2.80 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on XOS from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in XOS in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in XOS in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in XOS in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in XOS in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in XOS by 600.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

About XOS

(Get Rating)

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.