Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Short Interest Update

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the November 30th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Geospace Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %
Geospace Technologies stock opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.54. Geospace Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $8.88.
Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.87 million during the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.61%.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Geospace Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.
