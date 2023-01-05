Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Short Interest Update

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the November 30th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Geospace Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Geospace Technologies stock opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.54. Geospace Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $8.88.

Get Geospace Technologies alerts:

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.87 million during the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Geospace Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Geospace Technologies by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 851,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 308,805 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 871,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 139,544 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 93,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 521,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 92,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Geospace Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Geospace Technologies

(Get Rating)

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.