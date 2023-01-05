German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) & Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Head to Head Contrast

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) and German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Northeast Bank and German American Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northeast Bank 35.96% N/A N/A German American Bancorp 29.33% 15.13% 1.44%

Risk and Volatility

Northeast Bank has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, German American Bancorp has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northeast Bank $112.98 million 3.07 $42.16 million $5.25 7.93 German American Bancorp $229.84 million 4.73 $84.14 million $2.68 13.77

This table compares Northeast Bank and German American Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

German American Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Northeast Bank. Northeast Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than German American Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Northeast Bank and German American Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northeast Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A German American Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Northeast Bank currently has a consensus target price of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.06%. German American Bancorp has a consensus target price of $39.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.02%. Given Northeast Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Northeast Bank is more favorable than German American Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.7% of Northeast Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.0% of German American Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Northeast Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of German American Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Northeast Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. German American Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Northeast Bank pays out 0.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. German American Bancorp pays out 34.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. German American Bancorp has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. German American Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

German American Bancorp beats Northeast Bank on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers telephone banking, online banking and bill payment, mobile banking, cash management, and remote deposit capture services, as well as debit and credit card, ATM, electronic transfer, and check services. Further, it provides various services, such as money market, merchant, and payroll and HR. As of June 30, 2022, the company operated a network of seven branches in Maine. Northeast Bank was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Portland, Maine.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market. The Wealth Management segment provides trust, investment advisory, brokerage, and retirement planning services. The Insurance Operations segment offers a range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 77 banking offices in 19 contiguous southern Indiana counties; and 14 counties in Kentucky. German American Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Jasper, Indiana.

