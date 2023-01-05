Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Booking comprises approximately 2.6% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

BKNG opened at $2,110.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,967.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,890.21. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The company has a market capitalization of $81.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $37.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on Booking to $2,500.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,424.85.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

