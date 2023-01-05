Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,613 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,873 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up 2.3% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Tevis Investment Management lifted its position in Boeing by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Boeing by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Boeing by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.24.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA opened at $203.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.07. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $229.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

